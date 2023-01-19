11 dead,1011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 507 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 381 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 88 victims and third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 857 motorcycles, 58 rickshaws, 112 cars, 16 vans, six passenger buses,22 trucks and 99 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.