UrduPoint.com

11 Dead,1011 Injured In 977 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:51 PM

11 dead,1011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 977 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 507 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 381 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 88 victims and third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 857 motorcycles, 58 rickshaws, 112 cars, 16 vans, six passenger buses,22 trucks and 99 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Educati ..

National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Education policies in Pakistan' organ ..

4 minutes ago
 10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Ba ..

10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Marriage grants cheques distributed among police p ..

Marriage grants cheques distributed among police personnel

4 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: F ..

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo victorious

6 minutes ago
 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over R ..

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over Rs 2.68b by reducing 1.1pc line ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.