11 dead,1,099 injured in 990 road accidents in Lahore

At least 11 persons were killed and 1,099 others sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) release

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,099 others sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) release.

As many as 662 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 437 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 431 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians and 492 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 231 road accidents were reported in Lahore, affecting 217 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 860 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 125 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.