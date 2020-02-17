UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Dead,1,099 Injured In 990 Road Accidents In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

11 dead,1,099 injured in 990 road accidents in Lahore

At least 11 persons were killed and 1,099 others sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) release

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,099 others sustained injuries in 990 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) release.

As many as 662 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 437 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 431 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians and 492 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 231 road accidents were reported in Lahore, affecting 217 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 68 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 860 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 125 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

Newyork Open Indoor ATP World Tennis

2 minutes ago

Rashid bin Humaid praises support of UAE’s leade ..

3 minutes ago

Advanced education a national priority, says Ajman ..

3 minutes ago

Government must protect vulnerable groups in Sindh

6 minutes ago

UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visits Cent ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.