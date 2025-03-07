11 dead,1,463 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,463 others injured in 1,298 road crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 632 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 831 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 831 drivers, 72 underage drivers, 210 pedestrians, and 433 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 304 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 95 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data, 1,237 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 32 truck and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.