11 Dead,1584 Injured In 1432 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) At least eleven persons were killed and 1584 injured in 1432 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson,out of these,745 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,while 839 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus,reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore,the analysis showed those 862 drivers,63 underage drivers,182 pedestrians and 551 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 254 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 282 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 113 in with 124 victims and at third Gujranwala with 92 RTCs and 88 victims.

According to the data 1307 motorbikes,89 auto-rickshaws,126 motorcars,28 vans, 21 passenger buses, 44 truck and 138 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

