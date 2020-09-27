11 deceased persons of van accident belong to Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 11 of the deceased persons of the van accident which occurred on M-9 Motorway on Saturday evening belonged to Hyderabad, police and hospital sources said.

Six of the deceased were parent and children including Hussainabad's resident 24 years old Sumaira, wife of Faizan Ahmed, and her daughter Ume Habiba, Qasimabad's 29 years old Maha Hussain, wife of Laiq Shaikh, and her 7 years old daughter Nubera and the residents of Latifabad unit 12 Muhammad Nasir Shaikh and his 8 years old son Muhammad Hassan Shaikh's relative, Qamar Bano wife of Ghulam Sabir Shaikh, also died in the incident.

The other deceased include the residents of Latifabad unit 10 Hira wife of Muhammad Ahmed and 45 years old Shahzadi wife of Asad Khan, and of Latifabad unit 5 Rukhsar daughter of Asad Khan and 29 years old Madiha wife of Adnan Hashmi.

Eight injured persons were admitted to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, among whom 5 were discharged here Sunday while the remaining 3 are under treatment.

The discharged patients include Aiza, Noor Fatima, Zainad, Asfar and Muhammad Asad while Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Sabir Shaikh and Aamir Abbass are still admitted.