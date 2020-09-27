UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Deceased Persons Of Van Accident Belong To Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

11 deceased persons of van accident belong to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 11 of the deceased persons of the van accident which occurred on M-9 Motorway on Saturday evening belonged to Hyderabad, police and hospital sources said.

Six of the deceased were parent and children including Hussainabad's resident 24 years old Sumaira, wife of Faizan Ahmed, and her daughter Ume Habiba, Qasimabad's 29 years old Maha Hussain, wife of Laiq Shaikh, and her 7 years old daughter Nubera and the residents of Latifabad unit 12 Muhammad Nasir Shaikh and his 8 years old son Muhammad Hassan Shaikh's relative, Qamar Bano wife of Ghulam Sabir Shaikh, also died in the incident.

The other deceased include the residents of Latifabad unit 10 Hira wife of Muhammad Ahmed and 45 years old Shahzadi wife of Asad Khan, and of Latifabad unit 5 Rukhsar daughter of Asad Khan and 29 years old Madiha wife of Adnan Hashmi.

Eight injured persons were admitted to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, among whom 5 were discharged here Sunday while the remaining 3 are under treatment.

The discharged patients include Aiza, Noor Fatima, Zainad, Asfar and Muhammad Asad while Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Sabir Shaikh and Aamir Abbass are still admitted.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Motorway Died Wife Rashid Hyderabad Nasir Van Qasimabad Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;Women Peace and Security Training Programme& ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Little Hearts&#039; for Sudan performs 27 ca ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Government Human Resources Department joins ..

21 minutes ago

Operation Smile UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi pr ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.