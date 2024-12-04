11 Dengue Cases Reported In Khanewal
Published December 04, 2024
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In light of 11 dengue cases with travel history reported in the district, the Khanewal district administration has instructed the health department to remain vigilant and intensify anti-dengue activities, even as the weather turns colder.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee, stressed the need for continuous indoor and outdoor surveillance.
Dengue Focal Person Dr Hisham Khalid provided a detailed briefing on ongoing dengue prevention efforts. The DC reiterated the importance of proactive measures, including inspections of tire shops, scrapyards and nurseries.
He also urged citizens to cooperate, stressing that "precaution was the only solution to combat dengue."
DC Bukhari further assured that all anti-dengue activities were being closely monitored and warned that strict action would be taken against officials submitting fabricated data.
The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Ghazanfar Abbas and other relevant departmental officers, who pledged to work collaboratively to prevent the spread of dengue in the region.
