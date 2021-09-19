11 dengue patients under treatment in HMC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 11 dengue patients are currently under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar Hospital, a spokeswoman of the hospital said here Sunday.

She said that adequate arrangements have been made soon after the outbreak of dengue virus and all of the dengue virus patients have been kept in safety nets under special care.

She said the management of the hospital has already been on alert to treat the dengue virus patients on priority basis. He said that they have 8 patients from Peshawar, 1 from Mardan, 1 from Charsadda and 1 from Khyber District including three women patients. She also urged the people to use proper spray for the safety from dengue virus.