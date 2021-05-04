UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Die, 27 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine On Motorway Near Burhan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:06 AM

11 die, 27 injured as bus plunges into ravine on Motorway near Burhan

At least 11 persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and 27 others injured as a Mardan-bound bus plunged into a deep gorge near Burhan on the Motorway on Monday

HASSANABDAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least 11 persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and 27 others injured as a Mardan-bound bus plunged into a deep gorge near Burhan on the Motorway on Monday.

The ill-fated bus was coming from Lahore.

The dead were identified as Ashfaq Ali, Mohammad Salman, Waqas and Hamida, widow of Waheed Gul, residents of Mardan, Mohammad Kamran and Mohammad Rauf, residents of Swabi, Haroon, resident of Charsadda 5-year old Khadija Umar, and three unidentified passengers.

The staff of Motorway Police and Police Hassanabdal reached the spot and the dead and injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The critically injured were being shifted to Rawalpindi.

District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani reached the spot.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Police Motorway Mardan Rawalpindi Charsadda Swabi Attock Women From

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

7 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

Fake police officer held

1 minute ago

258 power pilferers nabbed during April

1 minute ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for You ..

1 minute ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.