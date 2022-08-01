UrduPoint.com

11 Die, 4 Injured As House Collapses In Poonch Village

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 11:42 PM

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

Aug 01:At least 11 persons, including seven children, of a family were killed and four others injured, as the roof of a house collapsed following torrential rains in the remote village of Tahi Khakhar Paali in Hajeera subdivision of Poonch district in early Monday morning

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) , Aug 01:At least 11 persons, including seven children, of a family were killed and four others injured, as the roof of a house collapsed following torrential rains in the remote village of Tahi Khakhar Paali in Hajeera subdivision of Poonch district in early Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Amjad Ali Mughal told APP on telephone that the tragic incident occurred in the area adjoining to the forward town of Tattapani.

He said the house reportedly belonging to Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Zohaib caved in as a result of heavy downpour in the Tahi Khakhar Paali village.

Ten of the ill-fated persons, who were buried alive, were identified as Noureen Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Waheed, and her daughters Nabia (11) and Seher (13), Saeedi Begam (60) wife of Muhammad Sadiq, Waqar Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Zohaib, and her sons Ustaad (8) and Hamaad (7), and daughters Zoya (13) and Adeesha (11), and Dildar Shah (2-1/2 years) and Mubasher (5) son of Muhamamd Irshad Malik.

Dildar Shah, who was among the five injured retrieved from the debris, lost his way on way to hospital. The other injured Zunair (22), Zeashan (22), Farayal (18) and Suhan (02) were admitted to Kotli DHQ Hospital, however, one of them was later rushed to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad because of his precarious condition.

All of the dead were laid to rest in the village graveyard.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Islamabad Wife Khakhar Kotli Amjad Ali Family From Rains

Recent Stories

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

21 seconds ago
 Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation ..

Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European t ..

Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European title

2 minutes ago
 Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehz ..

Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehzad

2 minutes ago
 Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: ..

Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: Mufti Shakoor

2 minutes ago
 PML-N always steers country out of crises: Murtaza ..

PML-N always steers country out of crises: Murtaza Abbassi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.