11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) , Aug 01:At least 11 persons, including seven children, of a family were killed and four others injured, as the roof of a house collapsed following torrential rains in the remote village of Tahi Khakhar Paali in Hajeera subdivision of Poonch district in early Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Kotli Amjad Ali Mughal told APP on telephone that the tragic incident occurred in the area adjoining to the forward town of Tattapani.

He said the house reportedly belonging to Muhammad Waheed and Muhammad Zohaib caved in as a result of heavy downpour in the Tahi Khakhar Paali village.

Ten of the ill-fated persons, who were buried alive, were identified as Noureen Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Waheed, and her daughters Nabia (11) and Seher (13), Saeedi Begam (60) wife of Muhammad Sadiq, Waqar Begam (35) wife of Muhammad Zohaib, and her sons Ustaad (8) and Hamaad (7), and daughters Zoya (13) and Adeesha (11), and Dildar Shah (2-1/2 years) and Mubasher (5) son of Muhamamd Irshad Malik.

Dildar Shah, who was among the five injured retrieved from the debris, lost his way on way to hospital. The other injured Zunair (22), Zeashan (22), Farayal (18) and Suhan (02) were admitted to Kotli DHQ Hospital, however, one of them was later rushed to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad because of his precarious condition.

All of the dead were laid to rest in the village graveyard.