11 Die, 7 Injured As Van Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:03 AM

Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday.

According to initial reports, an ill-fated van going from Hyderabad to Karachi caught fire.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the Baqai Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

