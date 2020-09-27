11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

(@FahadShabbir)

Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday.

According to initial reports, an ill-fated van going from Hyderabad to Karachi caught fire.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the Baqai Hospital.