11 Die, 7 Injured As Van Catches Fire
Sun 27th September 2020
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday.
According to initial reports, an ill-fated van going from Hyderabad to Karachi caught fire.
The bodies and injured were rushed to the Baqai Hospital.