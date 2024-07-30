PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) At least 11 people died after rains water has entered in the basement of a house at Dara Adamkhel in Kohat district on Tuesday night.

Police and Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the tragic incident occured at the house of Amjad Khan at Barikhel village, trapping 11 people including three women and six children.

All of them died in the heavy rains water. The bodies were retrieved and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have expressed deep condolences with members of the bereaved families.

They prayed for eternal peace of all the victims and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with patience.

APP/fam