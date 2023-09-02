11 die in Punjab road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :At least eleven persons were killed and 1,154 injured in 1,139 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 557 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 597 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 608 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians and 394 passengers were among the victims of the crashes. The statistics show that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 281 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Multan with 59 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 55 victims.

According to the data 994 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 107 cars, 22 vans, 7 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 127 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.