11 died, 6 injured in road accident at Bhera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as eleven passengers were killed while six others sustained seriously injuries in a road accident on Motorway near Bhera on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the deceased were identified as Ahsan Mahmood s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Faisalabad, 33-year old Abida Firdous w/o Muhammad Afzal, 43-year old Ghulam Zehra w/o Ghulam Ali, 67-year old Ghulam Fatima w/o Muhammad Yousaf, 36-year old Riaz Masih s/o Bashir Masih, 50-year old Imdad Ali s/o Jamaat Ali, Tariq Mahmood s/o Muhammad Sadiq, Barkat Masih, Anwar Khan and Sadiq Ahmed.

He said the injured persons included 30-year old Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Yousaf resident of Faisalabad, 40-years old Naveed s/o Jahangir resident of Mardan, 36-year old Muhammad Darya s/o Marwat belonged to Mardan and 60-year old Azizaan Bibi w/o Nazir resident of Taxila.

The spokesman said the identity of two injured and one died persons could not ascertained yet.