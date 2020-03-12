11 died, 670 injured in 652 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :At least eleven people were killed while 670 sustained injuries in 652 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 275 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 296 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 214 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 201 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 44 accidents and 42 victims.

According to the data, 642 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 63 cars, 16 vans, sevenpassenger buses, 20 trucks and 100 other vehicles besides slow-moving cartswere involved in the accidents.

