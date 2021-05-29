UrduPoint.com
11 Died, Several Hurt After A Passenger Van Falls Into Ditch In Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

11 died, several hurt after a passenger van falls into ditch in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :At least 11 people including three kids died on the spot while others got serious multiple injuries, after a speeding passenger van plunged into a deep ditch near Muzaffarabad's Zaminabad on Saturday.

Police sources said that an over-speeding van was heading towards the Chakothi sector of Kashmir from Rawalpindi district when deadly accident occurred, private channels reported.

The bodies and injured people have been rushed to the hospital for further medical requirements.

More Stories From Pakistan

