11 Dies In Lasbela Bus Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:20 AM

11 dies in Lasbela bus accident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as eleven people including women were died while seven other were got serious injuries when a bus overturned in Othal area near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the bus was travelling to Karachi from Panjgor when incident happened.

The bus turned turtle when it reached Othal near Lasbela and claimed 11 lives on the spot and hurts seven others, Rescue sources added, Private news channels reported.

Rescue teams and local police reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital, Hub.

Rescue sources informed that one woman and four children were among the dead.

