Open Menu

11 Direct Hooks Removed During Action Against Power Thieves In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

11 direct hooks removed during action against power thieves in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 11 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in different areas.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division, Eng. Naeem Uddin, following the directions of XEN Rural division Eng.

Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in CRBC road, Workshop colony, Mandhraan Syedaan, Bannu road, Diyal road, Hanifabad and Shorkot areas.

During the operation, 11 direct hooks were removed and get registered the cases against the power thieves in the police stations concerned.

The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Company Road PESCO

Recent Stories

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

2 hours ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

3 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

4 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

4 hours ago
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

4 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

6 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

6 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan