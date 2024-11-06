11 direct hooks removed during action against power thieves in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed 11 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft in different areas.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division, Eng. Naeem Uddin, following the directions of XEN Rural division Eng.

Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in CRBC road, Workshop colony, Mandhraan Syedaan, Bannu road, Diyal road, Hanifabad and Shorkot areas.

During the operation, 11 direct hooks were removed and get registered the cases against the power thieves in the police stations concerned.

The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

APP/akt