11 Districts Declared Most Sensitive For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have declared 4500 places of worship in 11 districts of the province the most sensitive during Muharram.

The 11 sensitive districts of the province include Peshawar Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Orakzai and Tank.

Based on the information shared by the police and security forces, the home department has decided to deploy police, FC, Frontier Corps for performing security duties during the holy month of Muharram at sensitive and most sensitive places of worship.

According to a police official, the police have been instructed to strictly manage the security to maintain peace and order in the province.

The district police have been directed to chalk out their security plans for Muharram as per the requirements.

The lists of the most sensitive places of worship have been sent to the respective district administrations for taking security measures.

In the provincial capital the inner city and various Imambarghas on GT Road, Hayatabad and Peshawar Cantt have been declared as sensitive and the most sensitive.

