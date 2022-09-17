11 Districts In Three Days: CM Sindh Inspects Progress And Issues

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on his visit to 11 districts of three divisions within three days decided to dispose of rainwater in Matiari, Nawabshah, and Sanghar districts into Rohri Canal for which Markh Wah and other drains would be used

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on his visit to 11 districts of three divisions within three days decided to dispose of rainwater in Matiari, Nawabshah, and Sanghar districts into Rohri Canal for which Markh Wah and other drains would be used.

The Chief Minister at Rohri Canal at Matiari districts held a meeting with Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob and Irrigation experts at Khor Wah decided that the water inundating more than 100 small and big villages of four union councils of New Saeedabad would be disposed of through Markh Wah/distributary but for that purpose, a small channel from Khor Wah to Rohri Canal would be burrowed to connect them.

Murad Ali Shah directed Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob to monitor the excavation of the new channel and ensure its completion within two to three days so that disposal of the water could be started.

The meeting also pointed out that the water pouring down from Udero Lal, Jhando Mari and from other areas of Sanghar could also be disposed of through the Markh Wah. "I have visited Chhandan/Drain passing through the National Highway in the areas of Matiari which was flowing at its dead level.

"I think it is chocked somewhere otherwise, it could carry rainwater from the upper side of Matiari to River Indus," he said and directed Irrigation engineers to inspect the Chhandan and clear it for clearing the villages of flood water.

When the meeting started at the site of the Khor Wah and Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro started briefing the chief minister through an irrigational map, locals of the areas living in the tents gathered around there.

The people told the chief minister that they were receiving relief goods, including ration bags, and living peacefully in the tents but "we are not happy here even if we are provided rich food and luxurious living," they said and added "we want to return to our ancestral villages to lead the life in our own way," they implored.

The chief minister told them that his visit was purely based on exploring a way out to dispose of flood water from the villages. "I feel your condition- you and your women cannot live along the roads and would rather feel comfortable in their katcha houses, with their cattle and agricultural belonging," he said and assured them that they would be sent back to their homes once the water was disposed of.

The chief minister after understating the location and utility of the Markh Wah drove to Rohri Canal where he got another briefing from the concerned engineers and finally decided to start the disposal of rainwater to clear the villages and other built-up areas.

On the way to Naushehroferoze, the chief minister visited a tent city at Malook Khaskheli village of Matiari district.

When he saw a makeshift prayer place/ madrasa established in a tent he went inside it, where a Maulana was teaching the holy Quran to young children. The chief minister spent some time with the children, interacted with them and their teacher as well as assured them that he would send them back to the village mosque soon. Mr. Shah appreciated the Maulana for continuing his teaching even after losing his Masjid and Mardars to heavy rains.

The chief minister also met with the dwellers of the tents and heard their problems as well as asked one of them for their mobile phone numbers to inquire more later in the evening.

Nausheroferoze: The chief minister accompanied by Minister Irrigation and Advisor Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio and Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, went to Naushehroferoze by the road where former minister Zia Lanjar and other elected members of the district joined them.

The chief minister visited under construction Phul Basic Health Unit building where the health facility was functional. The chief minister directed works department to expedite the completion of the work within the next two months.

The chief minister visited a tent city at the Atal Bohiyo Bus stop and inspected the distribution of freshly cooked food, including chapati and curry.

Mr. Shah met with an elderly woman who urged him to send her back to her village. She said she had brought two buffaloes and a goat along with her family to the camp. "We all are unhappy to stay in the tent," she said. At this, the chief minister assured the elderly woman that she would go back to her village shortly.

Mr. Shah spent some time in different tents with flood-affected families and had a chat with them. He told the families surrounding him in the tent that he was visiting them to address their grievances.

Nawab shah: The chief minister visited some camps, and flooded areas in Sakrand, Mehrabpur, and then offered condolence to PPP MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah whose mother had passed away last night. The CM offered the Namaz e Janazah At the conclusion of his three days of hectic visits, the chief minister took an aerial view of Nawabshah, Daur, and adjoining areas inundated in the flood water.

Late in the evening, the chief minister returned to Karachi.

It may be noted that the CM visited 11 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad division which include Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Mohamad khan, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Matiari, Naushehroferoze, and Nawabshah.

It may be noted that during his entire visit, he visited camps, and met with people in order to address their issues.