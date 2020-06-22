11 Drivers Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:02 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested eleven persons on the charge of over-speeding and various other traffic violations here on Monday.
According to police,the teams arrested 11 drivers on the charge of over speeding ,rash driving on Sargodha-Lahore and Sargodha-Mianwali road.
They were-- Tajamal, Azmat, Ghiayas-ul-hassan, Ali Hamza, Ghulam Raza and others.
Police impounded six trucks and five cars.
Further investigation was underway.