11 drug dealers apprehended in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police have apprehended 11 drug dealers and recovered more than 16 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Lal Zaman and recovered 08 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Imran and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody. While, Sadiqabad police recovered 1.4 kg drugs from Tabsum. Following operation, Civil Lines police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Adnan. Westridge police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Hasina Begum. Pirwadhi police held Bilal and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession and 750 gram charas was recovered from Arshad.

Race Course police arrested Attiq and recovered 750 gram of charas from his possession. Morgah police recovered 560 gram of charas from Wajid . Patraita police recovered 140 gram of charas from Mehtab and 300 gram of charas was recovered from Waleed. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and they will be punished in order to end the drug epidemic. Therefore, the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.