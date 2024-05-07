11 Drug Dealers Apprehended In Successful Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police have apprehended 11 drug dealers and recovered more than 16 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Lal Zaman and recovered 08 kg of drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Imran and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody. While, Sadiqabad police recovered 1.4 kg drugs from Tabsum. Following operation, Civil Lines police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Adnan. Westridge police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Hasina Begum. Pirwadhi police held Bilal and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession and 750 gram charas was recovered from Arshad.
Race Course police arrested Attiq and recovered 750 gram of charas from his possession. Morgah police recovered 560 gram of charas from Wajid . Patraita police recovered 140 gram of charas from Mehtab and 300 gram of charas was recovered from Waleed. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and they will be punished in order to end the drug epidemic. Therefore, the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uzbek FM due in Islamabad Wednesday for two-day official visit2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt initiates executive health services for senior citizens2 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified2 minutes ago
-
4 wanted criminals apprehended in successful operation2 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education must for development of any nation : DSP12 minutes ago
-
New SP City prioritizes protection of people’s lives, property12 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment delegation's visit significant headway in bilateral ties: PM22 minutes ago
-
Another 1199 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 45.6 mln fine imposed22 minutes ago
-
Book ‘Akhand Bharat – A Threat to Regional Peace, underscores Indian expansionist designs22 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu inspects wheat purchasing process22 minutes ago
-
Hot weather to prevail in KP; rains with strong winds expected from May 09 to 1222 minutes ago
-
Pb govt provided historic relief by reducing flour, roti prices: Bilal Yasin32 minutes ago