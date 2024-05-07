Open Menu

11 Drug Dealers Apprehended In Successful Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

11 drug dealers apprehended in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police have apprehended 11 drug dealers and recovered more than 16 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Lal Zaman and recovered 08 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Imran and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody. While, Sadiqabad police recovered 1.4 kg drugs from Tabsum. Following operation, Civil Lines police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Adnan. Westridge police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Hasina Begum. Pirwadhi police held Bilal and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his possession and 750 gram charas was recovered from Arshad.

Race Course police arrested Attiq and recovered 750 gram of charas from his possession. Morgah police recovered 560 gram of charas from Wajid . Patraita police recovered 140 gram of charas from Mehtab and 300 gram of charas was recovered from Waleed. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and they will be punished in order to end the drug epidemic. Therefore, the crackdown against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sadiqabad Progress Saddar From Race

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

2 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

3 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan