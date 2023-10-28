11 drug dealers booked during raid

Police have arrested 11 drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 11 drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamyal police held Rizwan and recovered 2.5 kg of drugs from his possession and the same police recovered 2.1 kg of drugs from Fahad while two drug dealers were also held Zubair and Amal Khan and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from their custody.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from Yusuf and 1.2 kg of drugs from Saqib, while 1.1 kg of drugs was recovered from Jalil and 580 gram of charas from Khizer.

Following the operation, Taxila police nabbed Ali and recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from his possession and the same police recovered 500 grams of charas by Amjad.

Bani police arrested Safeer and recovered 560-gram charas from his possession.

police have registered separate cases against the accused after recovery and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers till the eradication of drugs, he added.