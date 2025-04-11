11 drug dealers netted with over 11.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 11 suspects with more than 11.5 kg charas during ongoing crackdown

against drug dealers.

According to the spokesman, the Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Kamran and Sajjad with 2.35 kilograms and 550 grams charas respectively.

The Wah Cantt Police also recovered 1.75 kg and 1.

64 kg charas from accused Khalid and Shahzad respectively.

Likewise, the Jatli and Kahuta Police held accused Naeem and Naseer Ahmad with 1.34 kg and 1.1 kg charas respectively.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral, Police nabbed accused Behrooz, 530 grams.

The Taxila and Waris Khan Police recovered 600 grams each of the contraband item from accused Ilyas and Bilal respectively, while the Mandra and Rawat Police also caught accused Shahid Iqbal and Irfan respectively with 540 grams Charas each.