11 Drug Peddlers Arrested, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an operation launched against criminals have arrested eleven drug peddlers and recovered charras, liquor, heroin, illegal weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Kalar Syedan police held Bilal for having 550 grams charras while Civil Lines police rounded up Munir Ali with 260 grams charras, Samir and Jahangir for carrying 25 liters liquor.

Race Course, Waris Khan, Wah and Saddar Wah police have apprehended Matloob, Bilal, Asif, Aqeel, Rashid, and Shehzad and recovered 160 grams heroin and 59 liters liquor from their possession.

Rattaamral, Bani, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines and Mandra police arrested five accused and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

Separate cases have also been registered against all the accused for further investigations.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

