UrduPoint.com

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Drugs, Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liquor recovered

The police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday, arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams charras, 155 grams heroin, 32 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday, arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams charras, 155 grams heroin, 32 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Taxila police held Qasim with 210 grams charras, Naseer with 210 grasm charras, Waqas for having 215 grams charras and Owais for possessing 155 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani and Kalar Syedan police arrested Muhammad Rafique, Almas, Sajar Abbas, Kosar, Asif, Shoukat, and Shabbir and recovered over 32 litres liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all arrested accused while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles t ..

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles to 21 - Health Ministry

13 seconds ago
 Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russi ..

Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

15 seconds ago
 US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea Wi ..

US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea With Japanese Prime Minister

16 seconds ago
 Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hoc ..

Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hockey league

18 seconds ago
 Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into ..

Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into social media

19 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.