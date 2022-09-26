11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liquor recovered

The police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday, arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams charras, 155 grams heroin, 32 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday, arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams charras, 155 grams heroin, 32 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Taxila police held Qasim with 210 grams charras, Naseer with 210 grasm charras, Waqas for having 215 grams charras and Owais for possessing 155 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani and Kalar Syedan police arrested Muhammad Rafique, Almas, Sajar Abbas, Kosar, Asif, Shoukat, and Shabbir and recovered over 32 litres liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all arrested accused while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.