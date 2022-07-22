UrduPoint.com

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested 11 accused besides, recovering over 3360 grams charras, 26 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested 11 accused besides, recovering over 3360 grams charras, 26 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession.

Accoding to police spokesperson, Gunjmandi police held Amad ud Din for having 1200 grams charras while Ayaz was sent behind the bars for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Khan Nawaz was arrested with 600 grams charras and Bakhtawar was rounded up with 120 grams charras.

City police held Ansar for having 160 grams charras while Race Course police seized 200 grams charras and netted Zeeshan.

Afzal, Ajmal, Shehriyar, Zahid and Arif were sent behind the bars for having 21 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Race

Recent Stories

ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

ANF arrests two accused; recovers 10 kg heroin

27 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 17

Rawalpindi's dengue patient tally reaches 17

29 seconds ago
 KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehi ..

KP Govt to issue universal numbers plates for vehicles: PA told

30 seconds ago
 PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

34 seconds ago
 VIS reaffirms ER KTML

VIS reaffirms ER KTML

4 minutes ago
 PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassme ..

PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassment, abduction in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.