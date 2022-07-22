11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested 11 accused besides, recovering over 3360 grams charras, 26 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession.

Accoding to police spokesperson, Gunjmandi police held Amad ud Din for having 1200 grams charras while Ayaz was sent behind the bars for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Khan Nawaz was arrested with 600 grams charras and Bakhtawar was rounded up with 120 grams charras.

City police held Ansar for having 160 grams charras while Race Course police seized 200 grams charras and netted Zeeshan.

Afzal, Ajmal, Shehriyar, Zahid and Arif were sent behind the bars for having 21 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.