11 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; over seven kg charras, 20 liters liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras, 20 liters of liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that City police held Rafique for having 660 grams charras while R.A.Bazar police rounded up Usman for possessing 1240 grams charras.

Airport police recovered 2400 grams charras from the possession of Shafique while Gujar Khan police held Intikhab Alam with 1860 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs and liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.