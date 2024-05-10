11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt police held Muhammad Amin for having 1540 grams charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Waqar with 10 liters liquor.
Taxila, Airport and Saddar Wah police arrested Arshad, Jan Muhammad and Shakeel and recovered 20 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles and other items.
Similarly, Pirwadhai police held five accused namely Amjad, Nadeem Akhtar, Akash, Shehbaz and Shoaib and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items.
Jatli police in their operation arrested a bike lifter namely Ishtiaq and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders
Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly
Two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ to start on May 11
Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar
PMC student wins Educational Research Award at Aga Khan University
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 14829 seconds ago
-
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam32 seconds ago
-
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders20 seconds ago
-
Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly22 seconds ago
-
Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar25 seconds ago
-
PMC student wins Educational Research Award at Aga Khan University26 seconds ago
-
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua6 minutes ago
-
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana Mashhood7 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector7 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme22 minutes ago