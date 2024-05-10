11 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt police held Muhammad Amin for having 1540 grams charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Waqar with 10 liters liquor.

Taxila, Airport and Saddar Wah police arrested Arshad, Jan Muhammad and Shakeel and recovered 20 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles and other items.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police held five accused namely Amjad, Nadeem Akhtar, Akash, Shehbaz and Shoaib and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items.

Jatli police in their operation arrested a bike lifter namely Ishtiaq and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.