Open Menu

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police on Friday in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers arrested 11 accused and recovered 1540 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt police held Muhammad Amin for having 1540 grams charras while Naseerabad police rounded up Waqar with 10 liters liquor.

Taxila, Airport and Saddar Wah police arrested Arshad, Jan Muhammad and Shakeel and recovered 20 liters liquor, 12 liquor bottles and other items.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police held five accused namely Amjad, Nadeem Akhtar, Akash, Shehbaz and Shoaib and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items.

Jatli police in their operation arrested a bike lifter namely Ishtiaq and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar Shakeel All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangeme ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148

29 seconds ago
 NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding ..

NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam

32 seconds ago
 Excise dept completes preparations for unregistere ..

Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

20 seconds ago
 Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP ..

Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly

22 seconds ago
 Two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ t ..

Two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ to start on May 11

23 seconds ago
 Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahaw ..

Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar

25 seconds ago
PMC student wins Educational Research Award at Aga ..

PMC student wins Educational Research Award at Aga Khan University

26 seconds ago
 TTP should be handled through coordination with Af ..

TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua

6 minutes ago
 ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day ..

ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for vari ..

PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country

7 minutes ago
 PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance i ..

PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..

7 minutes ago
 SBP provides practicable foundation for eliminatio ..

SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan