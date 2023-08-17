Open Menu

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over 2 kg charras, 112 bottles of liquor, 12 liters of liquor and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesperson, Taxila police held Asadullah for having 1200 grams charras.

Race Course police rounded up Abdul Rehman for carrying 1200 grams charras.

Gungmandi police in their operation netted Shahid for possessing 220 grams charras.

Sadiqabad, Kahuta, Wah Cantt, R.A.Bazar and Gungmandi police held Imran, Zeeshan, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Naveed, Yasir Mehmood, Amjad, Tamoor and Afsar Khan and recovered 112 bottles of liquor and 12 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

