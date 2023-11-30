Open Menu

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 130 grams of Ice, 20 litres of liquor and 22 bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Mandra police arrested Fakhar Abbas for having 1350 grams of charras and Atta Shah with 510 grams of charras.

Dhamial police rounded up Shahid for possessing 1100 grams of charras and Amir with 35 grams of charras.

Airport police in their raid netted an accused namely Hamza for having 560 grams charras and Chontra police nabbed Mudasir for having 560 grams charras.

Race Course police recovered 130 grams of Ice drug from the possession of a female drug peddler namely Robab.

Kalar Syedan, Bani, Cantt, and Naseerabad police also rounded up Saif, Kanwal Amanat, Rizwan and Adeel and recovered 20 litres of liquor and 22 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

