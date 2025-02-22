Open Menu

11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Other Lawbreakers Netted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers, other lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 11 accused besides recovering charras, liquor, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Jatli police in an operation arrested a proclaimed offender namely Khalid wanted in a murder case registered in Jatli Police Station in August 2023.

Mandra police rounded up three accused Javad, Umar and Khazir for sexually abusing and recording inappropriate video of an 18 old boy.

In another operation, Jatli police arrested an accused Khalid for fireworks at a wedding ceremony.

The spokesman said that Jatli police also arrested an accused for carrying firecrackers and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

Rawat police arrested Jahad Gull with 1230 grams charras and Taxila police rounded up Numan with 620 grams charras.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Kashif for having 30 liters liquor while Pirwadhai police netted Ali with 20 liters liquor. Morgah police in their operation arrested Afzal for having 10 liters liquor.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

