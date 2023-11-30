Open Menu

11 Drug Peddlers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

11 drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The district police arrested 11 drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession

on Thursday.

Police recovered 3-kg hashish, 3-kg bhikhi and 200 liter liquor from their possession.

Bismillah Khan, Abbas Khan, Ahmad Hassan, Dawood Maseih, Javed, Basharat Hussain,

Ghulam Muhammad, Ahmad Ali, Shah Bahram, Munawar Hussain and Shafqat were arrested

from various parts of the city.

