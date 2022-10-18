11 drug peddlers held; over seven kg charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over seven kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Aziz for having 1590 grams charras and Numan with 60 grams Ice drug.

Sadiqabad police netted Khurram for carrying 1250 grams charras while Westridge police rounded up Razaq with 1140 grams charras.

Dhamial police arrested Habib for having 1100 grams charras and R.

A.Bazar police held Asif with 130 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having narcotics, he added.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.