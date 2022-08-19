UrduPoint.com

11 Drug Peddlers Held; Police Recover Over Eight Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested 11 accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers besides recovering over eight kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Asif Mehmood with 1,860 grams charras, Shabbir Khan with 1,350 grams charras and Muhammad Jabbar for having 2,250 kg charras.

Saddar Wah, Jatli, Airport, and Cantt Police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Masood, Israr, Shoukat, Sohail Raza, Subhan and Ali Tariq and recovered over three kg charras from their possession.

The spokesperson informed that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

