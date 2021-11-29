UrduPoint.com

11 Drug-peddlers Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

11 drug-peddlers held with narcotics

Police Monday arrested 11 drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 11 drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested 11 accused and recovered 1.5-kg hashish and 140 liters of liquor.

The accused were identified as Asad Ali,Zulfiqar,Rizwan,Tahir,Shoaib,Ansar,Muhammad Khan and others.

The police have registered separate cases against them.

