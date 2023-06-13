11 drug peddlers netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 11 accused on recovery of over 17 kg charas.

According to a police spokesman, Airport, Taxila, Rattaamral and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and held Abdul Basit, Qasim, Tahir, Waqar, Kashif, Sher Ali, Sher Muhammad, Qasim and a woman namely Hamida and recovered over 17 kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.