11 Drug Suppliers Arrested With 12.5 Kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM

11 drug suppliers arrested with 12.5 kg charas

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and netted 11 accused with more than 12.5 kilograms of charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and netted 11 accused with more than 12.5 kilograms of charas.

The accused were arrested during actions carried out in different areas of City, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Chaklala, Wah Cantt, Wah Saddar, Jatli and Kahuta police stations, the police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that all steps were being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the society.

