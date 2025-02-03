Open Menu

11 Drug Traffickers Held

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

11 drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The police arrested 11 drug traffickers and recovered narcotics

on Monday.

According to a police report, 13-kg hashish, 1.5kg heroin, and 41 liters of liquor

were recovered from the accused.

The accused have been sent behind the bars.

