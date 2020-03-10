11 electricity pilferers booked in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) got cases registered against 11 electricity thieves, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) got cases registered against 11 electricity thieves, here on Tuesday.

According to release by the department, a total of 110 electricity pilferers were detected across the south Punjab.

They stole 134,000 electricity units. MEPCO imposed fine Rs 1,919,000 to pilferers. The teams detected theft in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Raheem Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and some other cities of the local region.