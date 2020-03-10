UrduPoint.com
11 Electricity Pilferers Booked In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) got cases registered against 11 electricity thieves, here on Tuesday

According to release by the department, a total of 110 electricity pilferers were detected across the south Punjab.

They stole 134,000 electricity units. MEPCO imposed fine Rs 1,919,000 to pilferers. The teams detected theft in Multan, DG Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Raheem Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and some other cities of the local region.

