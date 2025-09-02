11 facilities of police Khidmat center now available at police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The facilities at police Khidmat centers will now be available at all police stations in the district.

According to the police spokesman here Tuesday,out of total 15 facilities,11 including character certificates, general police verification,verification of employees,registration of tenants,registration of domestic workers and information about them,FIR,a report of missing documents,learner driving permits,legal guidance on violence against women,free registration of vulnerable persons will be provided to citizens at all police stations of the district.

CPO office has issued instructions to the front desk operators and IT branches in all police stations in this regard.

The aim of this initiative was to provide facilities to citizens at their doorstep,the spokesman added.