11 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sahianwala police booked 11 farmers on water theft charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:Sahianwala police booked 11 farmers on water theft charges.

Police said Wednesday that SDO Irrigation Rafiq Ahmad filed a complaint against 11 farmers including Ghulam Ali, Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal, Azam Nasir, Basra, Nasir Iqbal, Javaid and Mazhar Iqbal, etc.

that they altered the water channels from Rakh Branch Canal and irrigated their crops and lands illegally.

Police registered case and started search for the arrest of accused.