11 Female Physics Lecturers Appointed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

11 female physics lecturers appointed

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendation of Public Service Commission has notified appointment of eleven female lectures of physics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendation of Public Service Commission has notified appointment of eleven female lectures of physics.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, one lecturer each is appointed in Charsadda Zone 2, Swat Zone 3, Haripur Zone 5, Kurram Zone 1, Swat Zone 3, Abbottabad Zone 5, Karak Zone 4, Abbottanad Zone 5, Nowshera Zone 2 and two from Swabi Zone 2.

APP/mds/

