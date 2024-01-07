Open Menu

11 Fertiliser Dealers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

11 fertiliser dealers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Agriculture officers nabbed 11 fertiliser dealers and sealed 6 shops on the charge of profiteering in the last three days.

Agriculture Director Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said here on Sunday that teams of the agriculture department were active across the district and they took action against the sale of spurious and adulterated fertiliser as well as profiteering.

The teams detected the sale of spurious and adulterated fertiliser at 17 points where shopkeepers were also involved in profiteering. Therefore, the agriculture teams lodged cases against them and 11 accused were arrested on the spot while six shops were sealed and 460 bags of fertiliser were confiscated. The teams also imposed a fine of Rs142,000 on fertiliser dealers on the charge of profiteering in three days, he added.

