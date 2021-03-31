11 fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 11 food points were imposed fine of Rs 120,000 over serving food items to people indoors by violating coronavirus SOPs here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams under the supervision of AC (City) Ayyub Bukhari visited different markets for checking implementation on coronavirus SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 15,000 each to Hazara Hotel and Saleem Hotel in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.

The team also imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on Chaghi Icebar, Sufi Bakers, Yadgar Sweets, Mani Panshop, Shaheen Bakers, Awan Pan Shop, Mian Hotel, Hern Pizza and City Dahi Bhalay.