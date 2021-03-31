UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Fined Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

11 fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 11 food points were imposed fine of Rs 120,000 over serving food items to people indoors by violating coronavirus SOPs here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams under the supervision of AC (City) Ayyub Bukhari visited different markets for checking implementation on coronavirus SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 15,000 each to Hazara Hotel and Saleem Hotel in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.

The team also imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on Chaghi Icebar, Sufi Bakers, Yadgar Sweets, Mani Panshop, Shaheen Bakers, Awan Pan Shop, Mian Hotel, Hern Pizza and City Dahi Bhalay.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

12 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

18 minutes ago

6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwean government orders schools not to releas ..

5 minutes ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.