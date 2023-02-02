UrduPoint.com

11 Food Outlets Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

11 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on eleven food points and a milk carrying vehicle over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected different shops including hotels, bakeries and other food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 116,000 on 11 food outlets.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also imposed fine of Rs 3,000 on a sub-standard milk carrying vehicle over adulteration in Sargodha city.

Food safety team also shut down the production unit of a sweet shop in Khushab over poor arrangements of cleanliness.

As many as 110 notices were issued to various food points over violations and for not improving hygienic standards of food items at their outlets in the division.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Vehicle Sargodha Khushab

Recent Stories

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

23 minutes ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.