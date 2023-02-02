11 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on eleven food points and a milk carrying vehicle over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected different shops including hotels, bakeries and other food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 116,000 on 11 food outlets.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also imposed fine of Rs 3,000 on a sub-standard milk carrying vehicle over adulteration in Sargodha city.

Food safety team also shut down the production unit of a sweet shop in Khushab over poor arrangements of cleanliness.

As many as 110 notices were issued to various food points over violations and for not improving hygienic standards of food items at their outlets in the division.