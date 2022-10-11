11 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 11 food points and three milk carrying vehicles over violating rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at 13 grocery stores, five dairy shops,14 sweets shops, 11 hotels, four water plants and one ice factory in the district.

They imposed Rs 194,000 fine on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

The teams also wasted 50-liter milk, 7-kg sweets, 4-kg leaf-let while noticeswere served to 55 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.