11 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 84,000 on eleven food points and three milk-carrying vehicles on the charge of adulteration.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 84,000 on 11 food outlets over violation.

The food safety team checked various milk-carrying vehicles and imposed Rs 9,000 on three milk suppliers over sub-standard storage.

The PFA teams discarded 47 liters of unwholesome cold drinks and 6 kgsweets and issued 89 warning notices to various food points.