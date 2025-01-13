11 gambler nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) District police arrested 11 gamblers on cock fight,here on Monday.

According to details,Sillanwali police netted 11 gamblers identified as Zeeshan,Qasim,Kamran,Arsalan, Sher Ahmed,Adeel,Wajid,Fahad,Hassan,Asad and Muhammad Adeel.

Police recovered four mobile phones,stake money,four vehicles,four motorcycles,five chicken and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.