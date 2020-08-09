UrduPoint.com
11 Gamblers, 3 Drug Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :City police have arrested 11 gamblers and three drug peddlers on Sunday from different parts of the city and seized stake money and drugs, informed a Police spokesman.

While acting on a tip off, a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Beroni conducted a raid on a gambling den and netted 11 gamblers namely Noor Rehman, Abdullah, Muslim Khan, Abdus Salam, Shumali Khan, Noor Ullah, Nusrat Ullah, Jaad Khan, Imran Khan, Zeeshan and Ahmed Shah when they were busy in gambling activities.

The police also recovered the betting money amounting to Rs.

7190, 11 mobiles phones, gambling tools and other valuable items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan Police rounded up a drug peddler namely Pervaiz Akhter for having 3450 grams of Charas (marijuana), Saddar Beroni Police held Amjad Khan with 1370 grams of Charas while R.A baraz Police apprehended Ema Nawahil and recovered 1100 grams of charas from his custody.

Police have registered separate case against all of them under relevant act while further investigations were underway.

