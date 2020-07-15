11 gamblers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 11gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

According to police sources here on Wednesday,Bhalwal city police, in a campaign against outlwas, conducted raids at different gambling den and arrested eleven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 323,300 from them.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Asif, Sajid Mehmood, Shahbaz, Muhammad Yaqoob, Ali Naeem, Usman, Mirza Amjad, Abdul Naveed, Kamran,Allah Ditta and Abid Ali.

The police registered separate cases against them.