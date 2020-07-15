UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Gamblers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

11 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 11gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession.

According to police sources here on Wednesday,Bhalwal city police, in a campaign against outlwas, conducted raids at different gambling den and arrested eleven gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 323,300 from them.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Asif, Sajid Mehmood, Shahbaz, Muhammad Yaqoob, Ali Naeem, Usman, Mirza Amjad, Abdul Naveed, Kamran,Allah Ditta and Abid Ali.

The police registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Bhalwal Abid Ali Money From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

28 minutes ago

â€˜Julpharâ€™ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

31 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

46 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

53 minutes ago

PTCL Posts Rs 2.7 Billion Profit in the Half-Year ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.